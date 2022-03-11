Investors Buy Large Volume of Tanzanian Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN TRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 29,900,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,088. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

