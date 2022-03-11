Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 34,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.