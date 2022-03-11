Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.