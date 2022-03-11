Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $847.94.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $12.93 on Friday, reaching $693.55. 359,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,268. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $719.17 and its 200-day moving average is $781.23. Equinix has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

