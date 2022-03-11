Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

