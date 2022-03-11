Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.