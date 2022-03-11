The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $443.08 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00007207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

