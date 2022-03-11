Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.52. Check Point Software Technologies also posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,939. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.