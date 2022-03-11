Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,467 shares of company stock worth $110,241,637 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $224.91. 1,789,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.75. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,249.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

