Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

