Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 9.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $375,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 1,249,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,126. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

