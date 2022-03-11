Thomasville National Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 9,340,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.