$0.28 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 142,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 520,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

