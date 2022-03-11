Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. 2,780,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,229. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

