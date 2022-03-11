Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.26 ($37.24).

SZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.72) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.80 ($40.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a one year high of €42.26 ($45.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.