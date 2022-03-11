Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. 3,940,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

