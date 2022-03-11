Thomasville National Bank Sells 216 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. 1,104,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.