Steven Salaets Sells 10,630 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Salaets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Salaets sold 3,415 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $14,889.40.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 441,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.