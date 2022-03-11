Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $153,125.64 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $153,125.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kaleyra stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 221,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,079. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 331.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209,953 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 290.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra (Get Rating)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.