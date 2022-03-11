Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 3,473,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,453. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

