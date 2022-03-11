The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to post $18.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.42 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86. The company has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

