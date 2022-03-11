Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $30.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.92. 321,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.