Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $94.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,132,656 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

