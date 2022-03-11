Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00247780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.30 or 0.00569036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

