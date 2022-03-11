AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

AVAV traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 230,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,984. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,527.16 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $128.98.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.