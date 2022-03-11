Thomasville National Bank Sells 740 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock remained flat at $$59.96 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.