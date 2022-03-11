Thomasville National Bank Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 1,863,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

