Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 5,531 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LPI traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.01. 632,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

