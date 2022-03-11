MIR COIN One Day Volume Reaches $57,966.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $57,966.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.76 or 0.06576899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.15 or 1.00157141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041566 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

