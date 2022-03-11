Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,350. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.