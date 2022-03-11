Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.83 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ooma by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

