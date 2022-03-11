Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $16,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $21,485.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $30.78. 538,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

