Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 38,305 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,230. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

