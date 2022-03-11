MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) VP La Serna Juan Martin De Buys 100 Shares

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

La Serna Juan Martin De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $39.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $891.69. The stock had a trading volume of 575,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,894. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,077.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,379.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,802,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

