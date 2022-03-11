Head to Head Contrast: American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) & Its Competitors

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.33 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $59.78 million 3.70

American Shared Hospital Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -197.13% -18.21% -11.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 307 1017 1733 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 92.08%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

