Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $109.82 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,812,464 coins and its circulating supply is 227,867,464 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

