Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.