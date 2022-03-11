Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

CPG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 8,438,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

