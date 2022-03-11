Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.65

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.65 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 41615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Several analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

