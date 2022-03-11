Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.36)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $114.5-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.45 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASAN traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 7,016,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

