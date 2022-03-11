Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PayPal stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

