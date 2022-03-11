Edward Baker-Greene Sells 6,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,649,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,754. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.