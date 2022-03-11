Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols Sells 38,500 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

