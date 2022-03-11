Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 461,348 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 578,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 55.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 184,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

