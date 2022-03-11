Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

