Syntropy (NOIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,274.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Syntropy has a market cap of $68.07 million and $295,274.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,042,661 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

