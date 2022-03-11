Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

