IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $26.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,400. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

