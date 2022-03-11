Brokerages Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veritone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Veritone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 285,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

