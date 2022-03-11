Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 500,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,613. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 247.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

